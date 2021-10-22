Marine vet foils Arizona robbery by grabbing suspect’s gun

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station by grabbing the suspect’s gun says he was just “doing what needed to be done.” James Kilcer was standing inside the gas station in Uman talking to the clerk on Wednesday when the gun-pointing suspect entered the store with two companions . Kilcer sprang at the suspect, grabbed his gun, wrestled him to the floor and held him at gunpoint until sheriff’s deputies arrived. The 14-year-old suspect was booked into the county Juvenile Justice Center on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. The search is still on for the suspect’s companions.