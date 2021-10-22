New airstrikes hit capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government says it has again carried out airstrikes in the capital of the country’s Tigray region. It’s the fourth time this week as a nearly year-long war intensifies. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu tells The Associated Press that Friday’s strikes targeted a former military training center that’s now serving as a “battle network hub” for the rival Tigray forces. Residents in Mekele confirmed the strikes. There was no immediate information on any casualties. Spokesmen for the Tigray forces have denied that sites targeted earlier this week were used in relation to the fighting.