Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is back at Windsor Castle and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week. The palace said on Friday that the 95-year-old British monarch went to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Wednesday for “preliminary investigations.” She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday and was back at her desk by afternoon. The queen underwent the tests after she canceled a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland.