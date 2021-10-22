Russia flies home bodies of 4 tourists who died in Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Russian Embassy in Tirana says the bodies of four Russian tourists who were found dead at a beach resort in western Albania last week have been flown home. Albanian police said the four — a married couple, their daughter and son-in-law — were found dead in a hotel sauna in the village of Qerret, 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of the capital Tirana, on Oct. 15. They said initial indications were that they died of asphyxiation, but the circumstances were unclear and no formal coroner’s report has been made public. The Russian embassy said Friday tests would be carried out on the remains “to discover the cause of their death.”