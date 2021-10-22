Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 5:15 AM

Turkish lira continues to slide after interest rate cut

KIFI

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish lira has slid to a record low against the U.S. dollar, a day after the Central Bank sharply cut interest rates. It was another hit after a global financial watchdog placed Turkey on a list of countries to monitor for money laundering and terrorism financing. The lira dropped to an all-time low of 9.66 against the dollar early Friday before settling at around 9.61 against the U.S. currency. The lira has lost more than 20% of its value since the start of the year. Thursday’s greater-than-expected rate cut was seen by many as further evidence of the bank’s lack of independence from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.  

AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content