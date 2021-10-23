Frenchman tied to far-right abduction charged with terrorism

PARIS (AP) — A former politician who called for the overthrow of the French government has been charged with terrorism in connection with what authorities have said was a far-right plot to attack vaccination centers, a masonic lodge and other targets. Rémy Daillet-Wiedemann was already accused of masterminding the international QAnon-style kidnapping of a girl on behalf of the child’s mother, who had lost custody. He was jailed in that case when the new allegations emerged involving many in the same circle of his supporters. The girl was eventually recovered safely in Switzerland a few days after her April abduction. Daillet’s lawyer describes him as a political prisoner.