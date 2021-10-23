Rick becomes hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rick has strengthened to a hurricane off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit that coast by Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick may be a major hurricane with winds as high as 115 miles per hour (185 kph) before hitting land somewhere between the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and Manzanillo. On Saturday, the hurricane was located about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south of the coastal resort of Zihuatanejo. The storm had winds of 75 mph (125 kph), and was moving north-northwest at 6 miles per hour (9 kph). The center warned Rick could produce flash flooding and mudslides.