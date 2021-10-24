Asia stocks mixed after Wall St slips, China travel curbs

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street slipped and China tightened travel controls in some areas in response to coronavirus infections. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced while Tokyo declined. On Friday, Wall Street’s S&P 500 index declined 0.1%, weighed down by losses for tech companies after a seven-day streak of gains. A province in China’s northwest closed tourist sites after coronavirus cases were found and the capital, Beijing, banned visitors from areas with infections in the past 14 days. China has reported only a few dozen new cases, but Beijing’s strategy of shutting down travel prompted concern the economy might suffer.