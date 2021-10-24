Sudan: Political tensions continue as protesters block roads

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Pro-military protesters have briefly blocked major roads and bridges in Sudan’s capital amid growing tensions between the generals and the pro-democracy movement that fueled the uprising against autocratic former president Omar al-Bashir. The development Sunday comes a day after the U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa met with military and civilian leaders in Khartoum to find a compromise to the dispute. The souring ties between the military and civilians in the ruling government threaten Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy since the military’s ouster of al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019 after nearly three decades of autocratic rule. The current crisis surfaced with a coup attempt last month..