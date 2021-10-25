Australia wants Facebook to seek parental consent for kids

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia plans to crack down on online advertisers targeting children by making social media platforms seek parental consent for users younger than 16 years old to join or face fines of $7.5 million under a draft law. A government statement says the landmark legislation released Monday would protect Australians online and ensure that Australia’s privacy laws are appropriate in the digital age. Social media platforms would be required to take all reasonable steps to verify their users’ ages. The platforms would also have to give primary consideration to the best interests of children when handling their personal information. Facebook says it is reviewing the proposed law.