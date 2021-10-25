GOP election chief who rejects fraud claims up for fed job

By COLLEEN LONG, RACHEL LA CORTE and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican secretary of state who challenged former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud in 2020 is the front-runner for a job heading the Biden administration’s effort to protect future elections. Kim Wyman has led elections in Washington state for years, and she was reelected to a third term in November. People familiar with the discussions tell The Associated Press she is in talks to serve as the election security leader for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The agency is responsible for safeguarding the U.S. elections.