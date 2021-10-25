Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for the bomb attack that killed one person at an eatery in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The group said in a statement that it detonated an explosive device at a public place “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda’s government. Local detectives are still investigating the explosion, which raises concern that extremists are gaining a foothold in this relatively peaceful East African country and making it a target for their violent attacks. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the explosion as an apparent terrorist act.