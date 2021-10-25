Stars stunned by ‘mismanaged set’ in fatal prop-gun shooting

By RYAN PEARSON and GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood professionals say they’re baffled by the circumstances of the New Mexico movie-set shooting that left a cinematographer dead, adding that production crews have stepped up safety measures. Jeffrey Wright says the death has brought a renewed attention to detail on the set of ”Westworld,” the HBO series he stars in. He also says he has never been handed a weapon on set without seeing that the barrel was clear. “The Umbrella Academy” actor Justin Min says precautions were taken to “another level” after the shooting. Actor Alec Baldwin fired the shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. A photo published in the New York Post shows him embracing Hutchins’ husband on Saturday.