Suspected tornadoes cause damage in Missouri, Illinois

ST. MARY, Mo. (AP) — A suspected tornado damaged buildings and knocked out power in communities along the state line between Missouri and Illinois, and damage was reported in other parts of the states from severe weather. The National Weather Service says one suspected tornado moved Sunday night through St. Mary, Missouri, about 55 miles southeast of St. Louis, before crossing the Mississippi River into Chester, Illinois. There were no immediate reports of severe injuries. Across the river in Illinois, Chester fire Chief Marty Bert says wind ripped off part of the roof at Three Springs Lodge nursing home, but all the residents were safe. A suspected tornado also hit Sunday night near Fredericktown, Missouri.