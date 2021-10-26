Blackhawks GM resigns, team fined after sexual assault probe

By JAY COHEN and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writers

CHICAGO (AP) — An independent review has found that the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010. Stan Bowman resigned as the Blackhawks’ general manager and president of hockey operations in the wake of the report by a law firm hired by the team. The NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response.” The former Blackhawks video coach was alleged to have sexually assaulted two players, with the front office knowing and doing nothing. Bowman also stepped down from his position as GM of the U.S. men’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics.