Familiar drive pushes migrant caravan through Mexico

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE

Associated Press

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — After three days of walking along a scorching highway in southern Mexico, a couple thousand migrants decided to rest here, receive medical attention for badly blistered feet, wash clothing in the river and doze in any shade they could find. Nitza Maldonado and Omar Rodríguez sprawled on the sidewalk beside a local church with their 6-year-old son on Tuesday. The Honduran family had paid a smuggler $12,000 last year to get to the United States, but they were nabbed in Texas and deported. They decided the risks of rough handling or deportation by Mexican authorities were worth joining the large group effort to walk north.