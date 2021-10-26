Outtakes: Grammys CEO on R. Kelly, Wallen, cancel culture

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy was interviewed by The Associated Press on efforts to make the Grammys more inclusive. He also talked about other happenings in the music industry and cancel culture. Mason addresses the rumors about R. Kelly’s Grammys being rescinded now that the singer has a criminal conviction, and country singer Morgan Wallen’s nominations status following his use of racial slurs. Mason touched on the academy becoming a place to educate musicians who might be misinformed on certain topics such as diversity, inclusion, race relations and LGBTQ issues. He also opened up about why he lowercased “jr.” in his name.