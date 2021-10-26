Russia, Ukraine report record daily deaths, low vaccinations

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia has reached another high amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week. Sluggish vaccination rates have allowed the coronavirus to spread quickly across Eastern Europe. Ukraine and Bulgaria also reported record daily death tolls on Tuesday. To slow the spread of the virus on public transportation and at workplaces, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered most businesses to close work from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7. But sales of airline tickets and hotel bookings at Black Sea resorts surged at the news of the extended holiday.