TV’s ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Wonder Years’ are long-view ratings winners

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — At first glance, broadcast newcomers “Ghosts” and “The Wonder Years” have barely had a chance to prove themselves in the ratings. The CBS comedy “Ghosts” is showing early promise, so far landing just outside the top 20 for the young season so far, while ABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years” sitcom is hovering at around No. 65, according to Nielsen figures. But the two shows have already been granted full-season runs. Admiring reviews for both aside, the reason lies in the numbers — the ones that measure how a show performs in the long run, not just after its first day of airing.