Bombing in Myanmar city highlights escalating violence

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Midday bombings have injured at least nine people near a busy government office in Myanmar’s second biggest city. The attack appears to be the latest by militants opposed to the country’s military rulers. Witnesses say two explosions rocked an area near the Road Transport Administration Department in Mandalay, damaging at least 14 motorbikes. A group calling itself the Special Attacking Force (Upper Burma) says it had carried out the bombing to deprive the military government of revenue from fees and taxes to buy bullets. Other attacks by foes of the government were also reported Wednesday on social media and news websites sympathetic to the opposition. Shootings and bombings in Myanmar’s cities and armed clashes in the countryside are daily occurrences.