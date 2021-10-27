Caissie Levy gets uncomfortable in ‘Caroline, Or Change’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Caissie Levy has vacated her palace on Broadway for a modest Louisiana home. She has traded in being a queen for a stepmother. And she couldn’t be happier. The singer and actor who led the “Frozen” cast before the pandemic now stars in a revival of “Caroline, Or Change” on Broadway, playing a complex character in a challenging musical that explores America’s racial, social and economic divisions. Levy has been juggling her work with a busy home life. She and her husband, actor and teacher David Reiser, have a 5-year-old son and a 7-month-old daughter.