Deputies: 2 toddlers found dead in backyard pool

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two toddlers were found dead in the backyard pool of a Florida home shortly after being reported missing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Belle Glade neighborhood shortly after noon Wednesday. Officials say a woman had been watching her 2-year-old and 3-year-old grandsons. The woman told detectives that the children had been playing in a screened-in patio in the backyard when she noticed they were no longer there. The grandmother said she searched the surrounding area for about 30 minutes before calling the sheriff’s office. As deputies searched, a sheriff’s office aviation unit spotted the children in a neighbor’s pool.