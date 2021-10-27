Hiroshima atomic bombing survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who made opposing nuclear weapons the message of his life, including in a meeting with President Barack Obama in 2016, has died. He was 96. Tsuboi died Oct. 24 in a hospital in Hiroshima in southwestern Japan. When Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima, the site of the first atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, he and Tsuboi held each other’s hand in a long handshake and shared a laugh. Tsuboi recalled he tried to talk fast, to tell Obama he will be remembered for having listened to survivors. Tsuboi was 20 when he survived the bombing, which he told the AP in a 2013 interview was meant to annihilate people.