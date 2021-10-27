Jury selected for civil trial over Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A jury has been seated in a civil trial to determine whether white nationalists who planned the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville will be held responsible for the violence that erupted. The process of choosing a jury was completed Wednesday, the third day of jury selection. Opening statements are scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville. The federal lawsuit seeks monetary damages against two dozen white nationalists and organizations. It also seeks a judgment that the defendants violated the constitutional rights of nine plaintiffs who were physically injured or emotionally scarred during two days of violence in Aug. 2017.