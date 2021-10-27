UK climate activists target roads again despite injunction

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters have tried to block two major roads into London, despite court injunctions banning them from disrupting traffic. Activists from the group Insulate Britain want the government to better insulate homes in the country to cut carbon emissions. They targeted two busy roads leading into the capital during Wednesday’s morning rush hour. Kent Police said they arrested 14 people, including some who had glued themselves to the road surface. The protesters were detained on suspicion of obstructing a highway or conspiring to cause a public nuisance. The protests came after four court injunctions were taken out against the group, which meant that activists could be jailed if they block highways.