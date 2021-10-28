3 guilty in killing of girl, 12, that shook New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three men have pleaded guilty in connection with a summer shooting that left a 12-year-old New Orleans girl dead and outraged the city. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported that the parents of Todriana Peters were in the courtroom Wednesday. One man admitted to opening fire during the May 30 shooting outside a graduation party while prosecutors said the other two were not shooters. Two other people were wounded in the shooting. Peters would have turned 13 on Sept. 20. Her death was part of a wave of homicides starting last year that have rattled the city.