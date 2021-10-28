Cuomo accused of forcible touching in criminal complaint

By MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there was confusion Thursday over whether the document was submitted in error. The brief complaint accused Cuomo of putting his hand under a woman’s shirt on Dec. 7, 2020. The document didn’t name the woman but Cuomo had been publicly accused of groping aide Brittany Commisso at the executive mansion in Albany last year. The Albany County district attorney’s office said it was “surprised” that the complaint was filed and wouldn’t comment. Cuomo’s lawyer and spokesperson didn’t immediately return messages.