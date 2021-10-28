In Virginia, McAuliffe brings big names, Youngkin goes solo

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has brought out the biggest names in Democratic politics as he’s tried to maintain his edge in Virginia’s hotly contested gubernatorial race. He’s campaigned with former President Barack Obama and the first lady; appeared twice with President Joe Biden; and drawn crowds with celebrities like musician Dave Matthews. Meanwhile, Republican Glenn Youngkin is campaigning with… Glenn Youngkin. It’s a deliberate strategy from the Republican designed to keep the focus on local issues and minimize distractions. But it also reflects the fact that former President Donald Trump, still the biggest name in Republican politics, is a liability in the state, having lost his last election by 10 points.