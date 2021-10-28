Neo-Nazi group member sentenced to 9 years in prison

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A neo-Nazi group member has been sentenced to nine years in prison in a case that highlighted a broader federal crackdown on far-right extremists. FBI agents arrested former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews and two other members of a group called The Base four days before a pro-gun rally in Virginia in January 2020. Surveillance equipment installed in their Delaware apartment captured Mathews and fellow Base member Brian Mark Lemley Jr. discussing an attack at the rally at Virginia’s Capitol in Richmond. The judge who sentenced Mathews to prison concluded that he and Lemley intended to engage in terrorist activity.