Schools debate: Gifted and talented, or racist and elitist?

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Public school programs for the gifted and talented are getting increased scrutiny as critics denounce them as modern-day segregation and push for broader access or outright elimination. Black, Latino and Native American parents have charged that exclusive programs underscore inequities in an educational system that rewards privilege and favors whites and some Asian Americans. Adherents argue that doing away with accelerated learning programs would harm families who cannot afford to send their children to private schools. New York City recently moved to phase out elementary school gifted and talented programs in the most significant development of a coast-to-coast campaign.