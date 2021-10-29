4 dead, 11 hurt in crash of SUV carrying migrants in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Officials say four people were killed and 11 others were hurt when a sport utility vehicle carrying 15 migrants rolled over on a remote West Texas highway. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Friday on Texas 54, about 24 miles north of Van Horn. DPS Lt. Elizabeth Carter says no other vehicles were involved. Six of those in the SUV were airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, where a spokeswoman said three were in critical condition Friday. Carter said the others were taken by ambulance to other local hospitals.