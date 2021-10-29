Global shares slip amid signs of optimism on global economy

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower despite that latest rally on Wall Street. European indexes fell in early trading and most Asian benchmarks also fell. But Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished higher, recovering from morning losses, as investors stepped to the sidelines to see the outcome of Japan’s parliamentary elections Sunday. Both the pace of economic growth and the state of the jobs market are on investors’ minds as they look ahead to the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week to see how it moves forward with plans to trim bond purchases and its position on interest rates.