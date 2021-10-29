GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois says he will not seek reelection next year. Kinzinger is a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Capitol attack. The military veteran was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and he is the second to announce he would not seek reelection. Trump crowed in response: “2 down, 8 to go!” Kinzinger announced his decision in a video early Friday, saying the “time is now” to move on after nearly a decade in Congress. He also hinted at other political plans.