Letitia James announces she will run for New York governor

By MICHELLE PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James formally announced Friday that she is running for governor. The move was widely anticipated from the woman whose office investigated allegations Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women. The 62-year-old is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role. She’s expected to be a strong challenger for the Democratic nomination against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor.