NY sheriff defends decision to charge Cuomo

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MICHAEL HILL

Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York sheriff is defending his decision to file a complaint against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo that accuses the Democrat of a misdemeanor sex crime. The filing took prosecutors and the accuser’s attorney by surprise when Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple filed the complaint with a local court on Thursday. Cuomo resigned in August amid a sexual harassment scandal. The Democrat denies the allegations.