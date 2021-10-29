Prosecutors urge prison for Michael Avenatti in Nike case

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have asked a judge to order California lawyer Michael Avenatti to begin serving a 2 1/2-year prison term. The request comes a year after Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike. Avenatti gained a measure of fame in 2018 when he represented porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump. Manhattan federal prosecutors say the uncertain schedule for when Avenatti will be retried on fraud charges in California are no longer a valid excuse to delay reporting to prison. The made the request Friday in a letter to the judge who sentenced Avenatti in July.