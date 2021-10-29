Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks. The palace says in statement Friday that the 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences. But she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13. The palace says that “it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.’’ The commemoration service is a major event on the monarch’s annual calendar.