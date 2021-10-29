Troubled Chinese developer makes delayed bond payment

BEIJING (AP) — A newspaper reports a troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets made an overdue $45.2 million payment on a bond one day before it would have been declared in default. The South China Morning Post says Evergrande Group made the payment on a $951 million bond that matures in March 2024. The company had a 30-day grace period after missing a payment due Sept. 29. It was the second time the developer, which owes 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion), paid bondholders one day before it would be declared in default.