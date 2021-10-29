UK’s Johnson seeks ‘G20 bounce’ for key climate conference

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is flying to a Group of 20 summit in Rome with one big goal. He hopes to persuade leaders of the world’s biggest economies to put their money where their mouth is at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland. Johnson wants to extract cash and carbon-cutting commitments from the G-20, which contains major carbon emitters including the China, the United States, India and Russia. But he faces big obstacles. Major polluters, including Russia and Australia, have failed to improve on the carbon-cutting pledges. Neither Chinese President Xi Jinping nor Russian President Vladimir Putin, plan to attend in person. And Johnson’s Brexit-tinged global image has not won him many friends among world leaders. The U.N. climate conference starts Sunday in Glasgow.