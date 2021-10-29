UN calls for education in conflict, condemns attacks

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned attacks on schools, teachers and children and called on all parties to promote the right to education in conflicts. A resolution adopted by the council Friday by a 15-0 vote emphasized the “invaluable role” that education plays in providing “life-saving spaces” and its contribution to achieving peace and security. Norway’s U.N. Ambassador Mona Juul, who sponsored the resolution with Niger, told the council after the vote: “For the first time, the Security Council has adopted a resolution uniquely dedicated to the protection of education.”