Jury: GEO Group owes immigrant detainees $17M in back pay

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal jury has determined that The GEO Group must pay nearly $17.3 million to immigration detainees who were paid $1 a day to perform tasks such as cooking and cleaning at the company’s for-profit detention center in Washington state. The Seattle Times reports Friday’s decision came two days after the same jury determined that the Florida-based company must pay its detainee workforce at the Tacoma facility minimum wage. The award is expected to be divided among 10,000 people who were held at the facility since 2014. The detention center houses people who are in custody while the federal government reviews their immigration status.