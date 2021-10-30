No clear winner in mayoral elections in ex-Soviet Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s ruling party and the main opposition party are both claiming victory in elections for mayors of the country’s largest cities. Saturday’s runoff elections were held after no candidate won an absolute majority in the cities in the first round of nationwide municipal elections on Oct. 2. Two exit polls commissioned by television stations produced contradictory results. One claimed that the ruling Georgian Dream party’s candidates won in Tbilisi and three other cities. The other indicated victories for the opposition United National Movement. Official results will be announced Sunday.