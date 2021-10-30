Suspect in shooting of Oklahoma deputy found dead

PINK, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and wounding an Oklahoma deputy sheriff has been found dead along with the suspect’s estranged wife. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the body of 27-year-old Braedon Chesser was found Friday in a wooded area behind his home. The body of 25-year-old Sarah Chesser was found inside the home. Bureay spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman says both had suspected gunshot wounds. The agency says the deputy was responding to a domestic violence call at the home Friday morning when he was shot multiple times. The deputy’s name and condition have not been released. He was hospitalized in Oklahoma City.