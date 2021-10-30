Unhappy Halloween: Gaming platform Roblox crashes

The Associated Press

To the dismay of millions of children — and the parents trying to keep them busy and cope with their anguish — the popular gaming platform Roblox crashed Friday, and the company was still trying to restore service Saturday. In a statement Friday on social media, San Mateo, California-based Roblox apologized and said it was “still making progress’’ on the outage. The cause of the problems was unclear, but Roblox said that it was “not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.’’ This was apparently meant to quash rumors that the trouble was caused by a free burrito giveaway at a digital Chipotle on the Roblox platform.