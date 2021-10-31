Brazil experiments with body cams to reduce deaths by police

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has a long history of police violence and now authorities are looking at body cameras as a way to avoid deadly incidents involving officers. The biggest program of that kind started in June in Sao Paulo state, involving 3,000 police officers. There is no consensus among experts about whether body cameras actually reduce police violence, but early data hint that they may help. A watchdog group says that more than 6,400 people across Brazil died at the hands of police officers last year.