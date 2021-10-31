Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

By MARCO UGARTE and LISSETTE ROMERO

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico finally has returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars to their decease loved ones, and some snuck into cemeteries anyway. There was a special altar in downtown Mexico City dedicated to those who died of COVID-19. For most, it was a joyful return, above all, to public activities. But the last year was so difficult that there were some tears at the coronavirus memorial.