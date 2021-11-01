Arizona Senate chief who led election audit retiring in 2023

By BOB CHRISTIE and JONATHAN J. COOPER

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican who has served as president of the Arizona Senate for the past three years and oversaw an unprecedented review of 2020 election results in the state’s most populous county says she won’t seek reelection in 2022. Senate President Karen Fann said in a statement Monday that after nearly 30 years serving in local government and at the Legislature, she will retire. The move comes as the GOP-controlled Legislature prepares for a 2022 session where the results of the election “audit” will be a key issue. The review found President Joe Biden did win Arizona, but it raised unsubstantiated questions about aspects of the election.