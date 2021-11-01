Coroner identifies 2 killed at Chicago-area Halloween party

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A coroner has identified a young man and woman who died in a shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party that injured more than a dozen other people. The Herald-News of Joliet reports that Will County Coroner Laurie Summers said Monday that Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22, were fatally shot early Sunday at the party in Jolie. The Chicago Tribune reports that Ceballos was from Joliet and Matthews was from nearby Shorewood. They were among more than 200 people at the party when police say two people opened fire early Sunday from a backyard porch overlooking the crowd. Police were seeking tips from the public in finding the two suspected shooters.