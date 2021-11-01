Egypt: 47 tourists suffer food poisoning at Red Sea resort

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered the detention of three hotel workers pending an investigation into the hospitalization of around 50 foreign tourists, mostly Russians, who suffered food poisoning in a hotel at a popular Red Sea resort. The workers face accusations of endangering the guests’ lives. They denied the charges. Tourism authorities have ordered the closure of the hotel, suspended its director and revoked his work license. The incident comes as Egypt is struggles to revive its vital tourism sector. The industry was badly hit by the turmoil that followed the 2011 uprising, and more recently by the coronavirus pandemic.