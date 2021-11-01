Iraq court sentences man to death for killing 2 journalists

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s supreme court has sentenced a man to death by hanging for the killing of two prominent Iraqi journalists, known for their coverage of anti-government protests last year in the southern city of Basra. The two, a local TV reporter and his cameraman were found shot and killed in a car parked near a police station on January 10, 2020. Their deaths were part of a wave of targeted killings against activists and journalists covering the protest movement. The court in Basra said the man convicted in their killings confessed to his crimes. It didn’t identify the manor provide details about him.